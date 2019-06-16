Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

'Massive failure' leaves Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay with no power, utility says

Article Image

A "massive failure" in an electrical interconnection system left Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay completely without power, and for many customers, restoring electricity will take all day, a utility distributor said.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

A "massive failure" in an electrical interconnection system left Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay completely without power, and for many customers, restoring electricity will take all day, a utility distributor said Sunday.

Parts of Chile and southern Brazil experienced outages as well, said Edesur, the Buenos Aires-based company. Chile's system was running normally again Sunday afternoon, CNN Chile reported.

The company later posted an updated statement removing Uruguay and Paraguay from the list of countries that were entirely without electricity, but it isn't clear how many residents in those two countries have had their power restored. Power was only partially restored in Uruguay, the country's energy authority said.

In a statement on its website, Edesur said a "collapse" in Argentina's government-operated interconnection system occurred around 7 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).

The outage "is the first generalized blackout that Argentina has had in its history," Edesur spokesman Alejandra Martínez told CNN affiliate TN.

Edesur is prioritizing any customer who depends on electricity for health reasons, it said, but because the power outage is so serious, anyone experiencing problems should go to a medical center.

A tweet posted just before 10 a.m. (9 a.m. ET) said the company had begun generating electricity in Buenos Aires and the surrounding area. It said restoring power in greater Buenos Aires would take several hours.

Lucas Rodriguez tweeted a video of the Argentine capital in darkness before dawn, saying he'd never seen anything like it.

"The funny part is that we don't have electricity, but we have internet in our phones," he told CNN.

Edesur had restored service to more than 2 million customers, roughly 80% of its clients, by 3 p.m., the company said.

Power was also restored to parts of western Uruguay that border Argentina, and to some regions in the south, including Montevideo, said National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmissions, the country's energy authority.

The cause of the failure is under investigation, said Edesur, which has launched an "emergency operational plan" to deal with the situation.

Utility distributor Edenor, which controls 20% of the Argentine market, about 3 million customers, said a transmission system at Yacyretá Dam -- on the Paraná River near Ayolas, Paraguay -- failed "without human intervention," forcing an automatic shutdown.

Edesur added that the failure began in a transport connection between the dam and the Salto Grande power stations on Argentina's coast. The shutdown was a protective measure, it said.

Roughly 95% of Edenor's customers had had their power restored by 3 p.m., the company said.

The Argentine Interconnection System, which experienced the failure, handles the bulk of Argentina's electricity. It is one of two such systems in the country, the other being in the Patagonia region.

The utility won't be able to fully restore power to the region until the interconnection system is running normally again, which could take all day, it said.

The three countries experiencing total blackouts are home to a collective 55 million people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Strong storms possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Crop for the Cure

Image

Museum marks anniversary of Pullman Strike

Image

Holy Cow Drop

Image

Bunks Across America

Image

Diversity Walk Postponed

Image

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Image

Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Rather breezy. Overnight showers possible. Low: 62°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help