4 people found dead in an Iowa house after guest runs out and asks bystander to call 911

Four people were found dead inside their West Des Moines, Iowa, home, police said. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Four people were found dead inside their West Des Moines, Iowa, home, police said on Saturday. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.

Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10 were pronounced dead at the scene, the city of West Des Moines said in a news release. They were found Saturday morning, according to CNN affiliate KCCI.

Four other family members, two of whom are children, were staying in the home as guests, police said. When the victims were found, one of those guests ran outside to look for help, found someone walking by and had that person call 911.

Police identified apparent gunshot wounds to each of the victims, but autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of each of their deaths, the release said. A police spokesman said there does not appear to be a threat to others in the community.

"This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family" said Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department. "We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows."

