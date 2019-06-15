Clear

Woman is arrested in the death of a former Arkansas state senator

Article Image

Rebecca Lynn-O'Donnell of Pocahontas, Arkansas has been arrested in connection with Linda Collins-Smith's homicide, authorities say. The former state senator was shot at home on June 4, 2019.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Arkansas authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith.

State Police and Randolph County Sheriff's deputies announced Friday that they detained Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, Arkansas. Criminal charges against her are pending, state police said in a statement.

Authorities are not releasing more information on the arrest for now to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Collins-Smith's death is being investigated as a homicide, the statement said. Information on O'Donnell's attorney was not immediately available.

Collins-Smith was found fatally shot in her Randolph County home on June 4.

She was one of two Republican former state senators found dead in their homes within two days. The next day, Jonathan Nichols was found dead in his Oklahoma home after reports of gunfire.

The deaths appear to be unrelated.

Collins-Smith was first elected to the Arkansas Senate in 2014 and lost her party's primary last year, CNN affiliate KARK said. She was a Democrat but switched to the Republican party.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his condolences to her loved ones.

"She was a good person who served in the public arena with passion and conviction," Hutchinson said. "The first lady and I extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Image

Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Rather breezy. Overnight showers possible. Low: 62°

Image

Crawford County hosts Horse Show

Image

Group needs volunteers to build beds for children

Image

14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival

Image

Harsha holds medical round table

Image

West Terre Haute fire appears to be accidental

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.