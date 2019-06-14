Clear

Grown-up Danny is as well adjusted as you'd imagine in 'Shining' sequel trailer

Article Image

Warner Brothers has released the trailer for "Doctor Sleep," the sequel to the 1980 thriller "The Shining."

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

If you thought your therapy bills were high, meet Danny Torrance.

When Danny was a kid, his family checked into the Overlook Hotel and stuff went down.

"Doctor Sleep," from director Mike Flanagan, picks up 40 years later. A trailer for the film was released on Thursday.

In the movie, Danny (played by Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl, Abra (Kyliegh Curran), who possesses the same power as he does, referred to by Danny as the shine.

Danny soon learns that Abra is on the run from a group called The True Knot, who seek people with the shine power in hopes of gaining immortality. A battles ensure, including one between Danny and his past.

"Doctor Sleep" is based on "The Shining" sequel of the same name from author Stephen King.

The sequel film will hit theaters a little more than 39 years since the film starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall debuted.

"Doctor Sleep" is set to be released on November 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Normal Aging vs Non-Normal Aging

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

Image

Learning about different styles of art

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute

Image

Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

Image

One injured in Parke County Crash

Image

'I sleep better knowing that she's protected,' A local mother tries to involve surrounding counties

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 78°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.