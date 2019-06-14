Clear

The Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship

Article Image

Canadians are celebrating after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch their first ever NBA championship. CNN's Paula Newton visits the Ontario hometown of the man who invented the sport.

The Toronto Raptors became the 2019 NBA champions Thursday night, and they are the first team outside the US to do it.

Thursday's game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a 114-110 for a 4-2 series victory.

The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in thei 24th season.

Kawhi Leonard, the All-Star forward Toronto acquired last summer from San Antonio, was named Finals MVP for the second time. Leonard is the third player to win the award with more than one franchise, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

Raptors point-guard Kyle Lowry and forward Pascal Siakam put up spectacular performances as well, each with 26 points.

For the Golden State Warriors, it was a must-win battle at home at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where they were the defending champs are aiming for their third title in a row and fourth in the last five years.

The Warriors suffered a loss with Klay Thompson injuring his knee and leaving the stadium on crutches. It was all too familiar for the Warriors. The team was playing without two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, who in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury, while his team went on to win the game 106-105.

It was the last ever game for the Warriors at Oracle Arena, 47 years after its opening as the Oakland Coliseum. The team will move next season to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

