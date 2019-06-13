Clear

Cuba Gooding Jr. meets with NYPD in alleged groping incident

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself in to the NYPD for questioning in an alleged groping incident.

Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Marianne Garvey, CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. is meeting with New York Police for questioning in an alleged groping incident.

Attorneys for the actor on Thursday told CNN that he "voluntarily surrendered" and would be issuing a statement soon.

NYPD are speaking with the Oscar winner about a forcible touching complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman who claims that Gooding Jr. grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday.

The actor has denied the claims.

Mark Heller, one of Gooding Jr.'s attorneys told CNN, "The surveillance footage shows absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client."

The woman in the alleged incident told police she was with friends when she was confronted by a male patron whom she described as Gooding Jr., according to a law enforcement source who spoke with CNN on Wednesday.

"The male allegedly groped her breasts," the source said. "The victim later told cops she protested at the unwanted touching and they argued about the encounter."

The female left the bar and called 911 to report the alleged incident, according to the law enforcement source, and NYPD Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating.

In 2012, Gooding Jr. faced similar trouble when a New Orleans bartender accused him of pushing her. The unnamed female bartender told police Gooding Jr. stopped by the Old Absinthe House in the French Quarter and soon became angry with other patrons who recognized him and wanted to take pictures with him.

The bartender told police she asked Gooding Jr. to calm down, at which point he allegedly pushed her away. Another employee called 911 and told Gooding Jr. to leave, and as he left, he pushed the bartender again, police said.

The bartender eventually dropped the charges.

Developing story...

