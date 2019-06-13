Clear
John Stamos hosts tour of his 'sturdy, funky, cool' $5.8 million home

John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh gave Architectural Digest a tour of their Beverly Hills home, which they share with their 14-month-old son Billy.

John Stamos is inviting us into the $5.8 million Beverly Hills home he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and 14-month-old son, Billy Stamos.

The "Full House" actor purchased the two-bedroom house in 2005, and has since transformed it from a "swinging bachelor pad" into a warm family home.

"This place is more 'me' than any other house that I've lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school," Stamos told Architectural Digest in a video. "I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life. It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house. And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there."

The Spanish-style residence sits on a hill with views of the valley, where Stamos says he likes to sit and reflect on how lucky he is.

"What a beautiful life we have," he says.

The home also features a rustic interior, with velvet couches and Italian wood carvings, along with kitsch Disneyland memorabilia, which McHugh loves.

"John added the stone to the fireplace wall and we took it from there. Knowing he loves old Hollywood and, of course, Disneyland gave us a starting point," interior designer Chris Barrett, who collaborated with Stamos on the house, tells AD. "I knew we needed to add a bit of humor whenever we could. We added small moments here and there. Our mission was to create a feeling of comfort and approachability."

The lush backyard also features a swimming pool surrounded by greenery, including lemon trees and a vegetable garden.

