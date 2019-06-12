Clear

An 11-year-old cancer survivor earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

Article Image

Simon Cowell gave the golden buzzer to 11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa, who learned the violin after overcoming leukemia.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

An 11-year-old cancer survivor's heartfelt violin performance earned him a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent."

Tyler Butler-Figueroa's rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" brought audiences to their feet and earned him a spot in this season's live shows in Hollywood.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 4, he told the judges his schoolmates bullied him for his cancer, saying it was contagious and to stay away from him.

But once he started free violin lessons after school, he found a reason to be proud of himself—and a natural talent.

"I just didn't want to be the kid with cancer," he said in a pre-audition interview. "So now I'm the kid who plays the violin."

Cowell praised Butler-Figueroa, whose cancer has been in remission for four years, for his personality and strength.

"Most people are bullied because they're better than the people who bully them," he told the performer. "I would like to say something on your behalf to the bullies."

Cowell smashed the golden buzzer, eventually joining Butler-Figueroa and his mother in an emotional hug onstage.

In May, Kodi Lee, a blind pianist and singer with autism, earned the first golden buzzer of the season for his triumphant performance of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Sun first, showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taxpayers share concerns for the cost of the new jail: how it will impact their wallet

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Becoming cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. High: 78°

Image

Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

Image

Children better prepared to take action during emergencies after training

Image

Board revokes funeral director's license

Image

Court makes suspect name public in Perrelle death case

Image

Why Water Heats Slower Than Land

Image

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

Image

Amcor completes acquisition of Bemis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp