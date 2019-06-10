Clear
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray surprised his brother with a car for graduation

See the moment when San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray surprises his younger brother with a Dodge Challenger as a graduation gift.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 5:00 PM
By Jill Martin, CNN

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray had quite a surprise for his younger brother for his graduation: a new car.

Murray, 22, surprised his brother, Nate, with the keys to a 2019 Dodge Challenger. A video posted to Murray's Twitter and Instagram accounts shows Murray's brother overcome with emotion as he holds his cap and gown, and the two share a long embrace.

"To my younger brother Nate, I love you and I'm so thankful for you," Murray wrote in an Instagram post. "10 months ago when you cried and asked to move with me because you was depressed and scared for your life and the fact that you didn't have a male figure there 24/7 teaching you right from wrong I had no choice to take you in and become your guardian.

"One thing I made clear when you came was that I ain't your mother or father but I'm going to be the best big brother and teach you right from wrong and help you grow as a young man. I am in tears writing this because all you ever wanted was a opportunity to be the best young man you can be and since the day you moved with me you been the most respectful person I ever met, you didn't miss one day of school, on honor roll with a GPA 3.8 and little bro I just want to tell you this is the beginning for you and god has A PLAN for you."

Nate Murray thanked his older brother in an Instagram post.

"All my life I wanted to be just like you I copied your mannerisms, your style, your everything nothing meant more to me than us having an unbreakable bond!" the younger Murray wrote. "I thank you so much for taking me in with you and helping raise me to be a strong, independent, wise and God loving Man.

"Aside from all the materialistic things you've taught me things that money can't buy bro! I'm in a way better and happy place now and I promise you this isn't the end this is the beginning of my journey and watch bro ima make you even more proud."

Dejounte Murray missed this season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.

