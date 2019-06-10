Clear

Must-watch videos of the week

Gorillas at the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina were not fans of getting caught in the rain, and their hilarious attempts to find cover were captured on video.

Posted By: By Wesli Jones, CNN

Have you ever wondered ... if gorillas like the rain? Where the most expensive cup of coffee is found? Or what it would be like to own a private plane? This week's must-see videos have the answers.

Rain, rain go away

Rain can add a bit of gloom to your day but watching these gorillas will surely make you smile. The gorillas at the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina were not fans of getting caught in the rain, and their hilarious attempts to find cover were caught on camera.

Money where your mouth is

Whether you prefer Peet's or Starbucks or Dunkin' ... one thing is for sure: we all love coffee. A single cup of coffee using a single-source coffee bean known as Elida Geisha 803 may soon cost $75 at California-based Klatch Coffee Roasters. But, will the taste be worth it?

God's plan

Drake has come a long way from playing Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation." The rapper announced his newest toy on Instagram: a customized Boeing 767-300F jet that cost over $220 million. He described the unveiling as "emotional."

Oh dam

Whoa! Residents in Texas were issued a caution warning after a dam collapsed. Surveillance video captured the moment the 91-year-old dam broke. Officials say the overwhelming amount of water cascading through the middle gate caused a nearby lake to drop seven feet.

Excuse me, sir

If you've scrolled through Internet posts or turned on the television recently, then you've heard about Alabama's controversial abortion law. It became the most restrictive abortion law in the country -- a near-total ban on all abortions. Late-night hosts threw jabs at 25 white male lawmakers who voted for its approval.

