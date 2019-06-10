Clear

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married

Article Image

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in Montecito, California in what Pratt said was "the best day of our lives."

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Chloe Melas, CNN

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot.

Schwarzenegger, 29, and Pratt, 39, announced on Instagram that they wed Saturday.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," they wrote in their posts.

The couple wed in Montecito, California, a source close to Pratt told CNN.

Giorgio Armani designed both Schwarzenegger's gown and Pratt's suit, the couple wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January after dating quietly for months.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor wrote at the time. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former California governor, and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, a niece of President John F. Kennedy. Pratt is also known for his roles in "Parks and Recreation" and "Jurassic World."

Pratt has a son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. They separated in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Faris offered words of encouragement on Pratt's Instagram post announcing his engagement to Schwarzenegger: "I'm so happy for you both!"

CNN has reached out to Pratt's representative for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Dry start to the week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Image

Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Image

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Image

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

Image

Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Image

Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

Image

Bee Ridge Congressional Church Construction

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Image

National Best Friends Day!

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp