5 things to know for June 10: David Ortiz, Mexico, Hong Kong, Sudan, Raytheon, Tonys

1. Washington

So, was the immigration agreement reached with Mexico to avoid tariffs on Mexican imports a big deal or a big nothingburger? President Trump said it's a huge deal because Mexico will now make a more robust effort to stem the flow of migrants toward the US. But critics accused the President of once again taking a victory lap for fixing a crisis he helped create. More fuel was thrown on the fire over the weekend when The New York Times reported that most of what was in Friday's deal were things Mexico had already agreed to do in previous immigration talks.

2. Hong Kong protests

More than a million people jammed the streets of Hong Kong yesterday to protest a controversial extradition bill that would let Chinese authorities extradite fugitives from the city. This appeared to be the largest demonstration there since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997. Critics fear the bill will make anyone in Hong Kong vulnerable to being grabbed and sent to mainland China for political reasons. They also say it undermines Hong Kong's semi-autonomous legal system. Chinese officials say the bill would merely plug some loopholes in the country's extradition law.

3. Sudan

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum, home to 2 million people, was virtually shut down yesterday amid a mass general strike. (Sunday was the first day of the country's Islamic working week.) Opposition groups had called for civil disobedience after 118 people died in last week's violent military crackdown on government protesters. Uncertainty and violence have plagued Sudan since April, when longtime President Omar al-Bashir was ousted. Demonstrators had held sit-ins and other protests to oppose the interim military council that has ruled the country since the coup against Bashir.

4. United Technologies and Raytheon

A blockbuster aerospace marriage is one of the biggest corporate mergers of the year. United Technologies and Raytheon announced they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. The two companies call it a "merger of equals." The new company, to be called Raytheon Technologies Corporation, will have annual revenue of about $74 billion. Raytheon makes missile defense systems and cybersecurity products. United Technologies makes things like jet engines and elevators.

5. Tony Awards

The Tony Awards may not generate the media hyperventilating usually reserved for the Oscars, Grammys or Emmys, but they're just as important -- and entertaining. Host James Corden did the splits -- yes, you read that right -- during a boisterous opening number that highlighted the importance of Broadway in the era of binge-watching. The night's big winner was "Hadestown," which won Best Musical, one of its eight wins. "The Ferryman" was named Best Play. Click here to see the full list of winners and the best photos from the night.

HAPPENING LATER

More (and less) Mueller

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing today on the Mueller report -- without former special counsel Robert Mueller. But noted Watergate figure John Dean, a CNN contributor, is set to be there.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$11 million

The amount awarded to an Ohio bakery in its libel lawsuit against Oberlin College. The bakery said school officials wrongfully accused it of racially profiling black students.

