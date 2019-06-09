Clear

A police chief is missing after he was knocked overboard from fishing boat in Texas

Article Image

A dozen state and federal agencies are searching for a police chief who fell overboard after his fishing boat was hit by a wake of a passing vessel in Texas.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A dozen state and federal agencies are searching for a police chief who fell overboard after his fishing boat was hit by a wake of a passing vessel in Texas.

Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed was on a fishing boat with his wife in Galveston Bay on Friday afternoon when the incident happened, authorities said.

Reed fell overboard near the Texas City dike and hasn't been seen since while his wife remained on the boat and was not injured. He did not have a life jacket on at the time, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon told reporters.

Kemah is on Galveston Bay about 40 miles from Houston.

About 40 vessels, including 15 from the Coast Guard, are searching for him, the Coast Guard said in a statement. An aircrew and a team of drones-- along with 12 state, local and federal agencies -- are involved in the search effort, said Tom Munoz, emergency management coordinator for Texas City.

The search will continue as long as authorities believe Reed could be on the surface of the water, Damon said.

"Number one, he's just a great cop, just to start off with. He's been in this county a long time, working for several different agencies," said Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton. "We're a tight-knit group. He's one of ours. And, we're out there and we're gonna find him."

As law enforcement agencies searched for one of their own, Kemah residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday night to support his loved ones.

In addition to his career as a police officer, Reed is a retired Army paratrooper and is on the Clear Creek Independent School District board, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

His wife, Jana Reed, and their children Chase, Logan and Alexis, thanked those searching for him and offering love and strength.

"Chris Reed is a friend to everyone, a husband, brother, a son, a mentor, a protector, chief and a coach. But within each of those roles, Chris is always a connector," the family said in a statement to the affiliate.

"He connects people to create synergy and a greater good. The power of connection tonight, paired with faith, hope and love is what Chris would expect from this community if he were in this stadium tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp