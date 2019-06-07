Clear

Man arrested after police say he discussed detonating explosives in Times Square

Article Image

A man has been arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Shimon Prokupecz and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A man has been arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The suspect expressed interest in buying firearms and grenades, and had talked about killing police and government officials in Times Square, the source said, adding that the man had been under surveillance for some time.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody Thursday, according to the New York Daily News, which cited law enforcement sources.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Joint Terrorism Task Force along with the New York Police Department handled the operation to investigate and arrest the man.

Details about how and where the arrest happened, and how authorities learned of his intentions, are scarce. CNN affiliate WCBS, citing police sources, reported that police set up an undercover operation to catch him when he went to buy weapons.

The suspect is expected to be in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, WCBS reported.

Times Square, the commercial and entertainment hub around Broadway and 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, draws about 380,000 pedestrians a day, according to the Times Square District Management Association, making it one of the most visited locations in the world.

The area has been the subject of terror plots before. In 2010, Pakistani-American Faisal Shahzad tried, and failed, to set off a bomb in a vehicle in Times Square, authorities said. He was arrested after street vendors tipped off police to the abandoned car.

He pleaded guilty that year to charges including attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle