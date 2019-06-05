Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Michelin and GM are working on a puncture-proof tire

Article Image

Michelin and GM have partnered up to create a prototype for a new puncture-proof tire that will eliminate blowouts and flats.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Michelin and General Motors have teamed up to literally reinvent the wheel.

The two companies have rolled out a new airless wheel prototype to replace traditional tires that are filled with air and prone to puncturing.

It's called the Uptis Prototype, which stands for "Unique Puncture-proof Tire System." GM and Michelin unveiled the new tire at an event Tuesday in Montreal.

The prototype looks like an old-fashioned tire, but has treads in the middle and no sidewalls.

GM claims the tire is both better for drivers and the environment.

For drivers, the new tire eliminates blowouts and flat tires.

GM said the tire is environmentally friendly because it uses fewer raw materials. And because the tires last longer than traditional ones, GM and Michelin's new invention could reduce the number of tires people throw away. Michelin said that 200 million tires are thrown out every year because of damage, such as blowouts and irregular wear caused by improper tire pressure.

GM has a zero-emissions pledge as part of the company's plan to radically change its business in preparation for the future of transportation.

"Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the automotive industry into the future, and a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners," said Steve Kiefer, GM's head of global purchasing and supply chain, in a release.

It will begin testing on public roads later this year on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles. Michelin hopes the new tire will be available for purchase beginning in 2024.

Other companies are also making radical changes to the wheel. Earlier this year, Goodyear showed off a new airliess tire called the Aero, which would double as a propeller. Its bladed spokes act as a fan, allowing the wheels to flip upward and help propel a car into the air.

In 2016, Goodyear released concepts for spherical tires that would allow cars to move in any direction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Occasional Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Low: 66°

Image

'This is a major issue. We need to teach safety to our kids,' local groups team up to provide studen

Image

After seeing a spike in Clay County, local vet talks about the steps to take if you think your dog h

Image

Vermillion County motorcycle crash involving a deer leaves Terre Haute couple with serious injuries

Image

Slide causes road closure on State Road 54

Image

'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds

Image

Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

Image

Board denies special permit request for adult orientated business at former Pizza City location

Image

31st Annual Strawberry Festival June 13th First Congregational Church

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle