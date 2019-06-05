Clear

Ja Rule still thinks Fyre Festival was a good idea

Article Image

Guests call Fyre Festival "a sham" after spending more than $12,000 to attend.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 1:40 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

What the hell, Ja Rule?!

The rapper and his longtime friend and producer Irv Gotti sat down with The Breakfast Club radio program in New York City on Wednesday and, naturally, talk turned to the Fyre Festival.

Ja Rule continued to defend the festival, which was such a mess it spurned not one but two documentaries and resulted in the artist and his fellow festival co-founder Billy McFarland getting sued.

'Fyre' torches 'influencer' culture behind failed festival

But according to Ja Rule, "The Fyre Festival was an amazing idea."

"Let's not act like every f***ing body wasn't coming to the Fyre Festival," he said during the interview. "It was f***ing done wrong. It was organized bad. The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end. The execution was extremely bad, man."

Really, Ja Rule? Really?

We see your "dope" and raise you an Andy King and that Evian water fiasco.

The 2017 festival attendees were promised a weekend with top-notch music groups and models in bikinis.

Some paid up to $12,780 for what was advertised on the event's website as "an immersive music festival on a remote and private island in the Exumas," featuring "the best in food, art, music and adventure."

Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival in paradise turns into chaos

What they got instead was far from the promised good time in paradise, and social media roasted Ja Rule for his involvement.

Ja Rule said he was mad at McFarland, who in 2018 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in defrauding Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million.

Fyre Festival organizer sentenced to 6 years in prison

"He lied to me man," Ja Rule told The Breakfast Club. "He lied to me in a lot of ways."

Yet the experience has not soured the rapper on festivals.

"Sure, I would like to do another festival and do it right because that's what I intended to do in the first motherf***ing place," he said.

