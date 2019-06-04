Clear

Former school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas High School faces 11 charges

Article Image

Former Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Scot Peterson is facing 11 charges stemming from the 2018 mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch and Steve Almasy, CNN

Former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson has been charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in connection with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson and another deputy were also fired by new Sheriff Gregory Tony, his office announced. Also fired was Sgt. Brian Miller, the sheriff said.

Peterson, who was a school resource officer, is facing 11 charges in connection with his lack of response to the shooting massacre at the high school in Parkland, Florida, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

Peterson is to be booked into Broward County Jail, the state's attorney said, and his bail will be set at $102,000.

CNN is reaching out to Peterson for comment.

In past interviews, Scot Peterson's lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, has said it's a "gross over-simplification" to characterize Peterson's actions as cowardly, and said Peterson believed the gunshots were coming from outside the building.

