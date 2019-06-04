Clear

Miley Cyrus grabbed around neck, kissed by overzealous fan in Spain

Article Image

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an overzealous apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

The singer was surrounded by security as she made her way through a group of supporters, but the man managed to hook his arm around Cyrus, grab her hair and plant a kiss on her.

Cyrus quickly got loose and her team separated her from the man. Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of Cyrus, turned to put his arm around her and guide her through the crowd.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.

Cyrus had been in Barcelona for Primavera Sound Festival. She was promoting her new album, "She is Coming."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine again but showers return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Image

HS golf sectionals

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate and pie

Image

Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

Image

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Image

Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle