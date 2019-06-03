Clear

An astronaut recorded a time lapse video of earth and it's breathtaking

An astronaut in orbit captured an amazing timelapse of his journey around Earth. Watch the TV premiere of 'Apollo 11' on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 11:30 AM
By Ashley Strickland, CNN

NASA astronaut Nick Hague has an office with a view to rival anyone on Earth because he can see all of it.

Over the weekend, NASA shared a stunning timelapse of Hague's view from the International Space Station. The video condensed 30 minutes of orbit time around the Earth, going from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, into one beautiful minute. The many clouds visible only added to the awe-inspiring view taken from 254 miles above Earth.

"Took a moment to capture the beauty of our planet today. I was awestruck as I watched the wispy clouds disappear into the shadows," Hague tweeted.

Hague launched to the space station on March 14 and will return to Earth in October.

Recently, Hague also had a chance to speak to his son's class.

"I got a chance to speak with my son's class today. Kind of like 'bring you dad to school' day," Hague tweeted on May 17.

He also shared an update after his first two months on the station.

"2 months into my stay on @Space_Station! What's it like adjusting to life in space? My back stretched out due to lack of gravity & I'm now 2 inches taller, fluid shifts make me feel a bit stuffy, & the tops of my feet now have calluses since we use them like hands on handrails," he tweeted on May 21.

Hague launched to the station as part of Expedition 59 along with NASA astronaut Christina Koch and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. They joined NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Roscosmos station commander Oleg Kononenko and the Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques, who were already on station.

Hague and Ovchinin got a second chance after their original October 11 launch failed.

Shortly after launch, there was an anomaly with the booster, and the launch ascent was aborted, resulting in a ballistic landing of the spacecraft, according to a NASA statement.

"We were violently shaken side to side, thrust back into our seats as the launch escape system ripped us away from the rocket," Hague described. "As all of that's happening, you're being shaken around, vision is blurry. I hear the alarm sounding and see the red light where the engine has had an emergency. I had the vivid realization we aren't making it to orbit today, we've been pulled off rocket and we have to land."

They walked away from the harrowing landing on Earth with a few bumps and bruises, eager to return to space.

Together, the space station crew members have been conducting experiments including biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science in the microgravity lab.

