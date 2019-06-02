Clear

Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes the heavyweight world champion after stunning TKO upset

Article Image

Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion after a stunning upset victory over British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 3:40 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion Saturday after a stunning upset victory over British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz, 29, won via a seventh round technical knockout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ruiz knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and two more times in the seventh round before referee Mike Griffin put an end to the fight.

Joshua, 29, was making his US debut and defending his International Boxing Federation, International Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization World Heavyweight titles against Ruiz before the loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Cooler conditions to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermilion vs. Scecina

Image

A view from above: Field Sculpture Wars

Image

Johnsonville recalls jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage

Image

North V falls at semi-state

Image

SV softball falls at semi-state

Image

RP season ends in regional

Image

South Vermillion advances to regional final

Image

Lincoln blanks Memorial

Image

Barr-Reeve walks off in regional semi

Image

Big House Breakout

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers