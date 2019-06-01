These are the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting

One was a man who'd worked with Virginia Beach's public utilities department for 41 years. Another was a contractor who was just in the building to fill a permit.

Officials on Saturday released the names of 12 people who were killed in Friday afternoon's shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

All but one were employees of the city of Virginia Beach, City Manager Dave Hansen said.

The 12 slain were:

• Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent who worked 4½ years for Virginia Beach's public works department.

• Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked six years for the city's public works department.

• Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked 24 years for the city's public works department.

• Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked nine years for the public works department.

• Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked 10 years for the city's public utilities department.

• Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, an engineer who worked 28 years for Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

• Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, an engineer who worked 11 months in Virginia Beach's public works department.

• Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk who worked 12½ years in the public utilities department.

• Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician who worked 4½ years in the public utilities department.

• Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the public utilities department.

• Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator who worked 41 years in Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

• Herbert "Bert" Snelling, a contractor who was trying to fill a permit.