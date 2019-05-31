Clear

Israel Folau likens dispute with Rugby Australia to 'the way Satan works'

Article Image

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Australian rugby star Israel Folau has compared any return to the sport in the wake of a homophobic social media post as like being tempted by Satan.

Folau, a devout Christian who has made 73 international appearances for the Wallabies, was found guilty of a code of conduct breach last week and could lose his contract following an Instagram post that said "hell awaits" gay people.

The image posted by Folau last month, which has not been deleted, listed "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters," reading underneath, "Hell awaits you."

Speaking at a church service in Sydney Sunday, Folau said the situation was "very challenging," but revealed there had been "opportunities to potentially make the situation a little bit easier."

"I could probably go back and be able to play the game and get everything back to the way it used to be," said Folau in a video posted on Facebook by The Truth of Jesus Christ Church Sydney.

"The way that Satan works, he offers you stuff that could look good to the eye and makes you feel comfortable. And if you go down that path, all the worries and troubles will go away."

But he added: "When we come to Christ it's no longer our will any more. It's always the will of God that comes first."

Last week, sportswear brand Asics cut its sponsorship deal with Folau, saying "we believe sport is for everyone and we champion inclusivity and diversity."

Folau's contract with Rugby Australia runs until 2022, and a decision on whether it is terminated is expected in the coming weeks.

The fullback has previously been warned about his conduct on social media after leaving a comment last year that said gay people would go to hell unless they repented.

