Clear

She was the world's smallest baby. Now she's a healthy infant

Article Image

Baby Saybie was born at 23 weeks weighing 8.6 ounces. Now, the world's smallest surviving infant has been released from the hospital and is heading home.

Posted: May 30, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

The smallest surviving baby in the world left the hospital five months after she came into the world at a San Diego, California hospital.

Baby Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days last December, weighing in at just 8.6 ounces about the weight of a large apple -- making her the smallest surviving baby in the world, according to officials at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital. She was released from the hospital earlier this month weighing 5.6 pounds, CNN affiliate KSWB reported.

"After experiencing severe pregnancy complications, Saybie's mother gave birth via emergency cesarean section at 23 weeks, 3 days gestation in the womb," the hospital explained at a news conference. "Doctors said the preterm birth was necessary after they found that the baby was not gaining weight and her mother's life was at immediate risk."

Saybie was deemed the world's smallest surviving newborn by the Tiniest Babies Registry that is maintained by the University of Iowa. According to the hospital, she weighed 7 grams less than the previous smallest baby, who was born in Germany in 2015.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that baby Saybie was released from the hospital Wednesday. She was released earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers continue...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Image

Flooding in West Union - Phone interview with Kaycee Adams

Image

Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

TH Rex practice

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Jalen Cardinal

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Working on big 12-Points plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus