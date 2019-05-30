Clear

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Article Image

The first "Harry Potter" book was published on June 26, 1997. In the 20 years since, the boy wizard has remained a cultural phenomenon.

Posted: May 30, 2019
Updated: May 30, 2019 4:10 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing plans to release a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series."

The collection is framed around various Hogwarts lessons. Where did the idea for the individualized guardians of the Patronus charm come from? Perhaps a book on charms and defense against the dark will have the answers.

The series will also feature line drawings from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first titles -- "A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts" and "A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" -- will be published on June 27.

A release date has not yet been announced for "A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy" and "A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures."

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book in J.K. Rowling's popular fantasy series.

In two decades, half a million Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 languages, according to the series' official site.

The book series has led to films, theme parks and a Broadway musical. Rowling launched Pottermore.com in 2011 as Harry Potter's official web home and a digital interactive site for fans. The publishing arm produces Potter-related e-books and audiobooks.

With the release of four new e-books fans will have no shortage of ways to continue to immerse themselves in witchcraft and wizardry.

