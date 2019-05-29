Clear

Climate change is killing tufted puffins, researchers say

Article Image

A new study says thousands of tufted puffins are dying because of climate change.

Posted: May 29, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Tufted puffins, those adorable black and white birds with big orange beaks, experienced an unusual die-off in the Bering Sea in late 2016 through early 2017. Massive mortality events like this seem to be increasing, likely because of climate change, according to a new study running in PLOS ONE.

Researchers found over 350 carcasses on St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea, Alaska, between October 2016 and January 2017. They estimate anywhere from 3,150 to 8,800 birds died in that time period.

There was no oil spill, nor was there any other dramatic catastrophic event. Scientists think the birds died because they were starving. The adult bird bodies scientists found were severely emaciated. While there were some strong winter storms that kept the birds from foraging toward the end of the time period, they think there is a bigger factor that was keeping the birds from eating -- climate change.

That's because the puffins that live in the area typically dine on fish, but climate change has significantly disrupted the food chain. The fish eat zooplankton, but climate change has warmed the water in the area up so much that the zooplankton and the fish have started to disappear. The seasonal ice cover in the area has also started to melt, eliminating other potential food sources for the birds. Many of the dead birds were molting, meaning they were regrowing their feathers. When a bird goes through this process, it takes a lot of energy and often cannot fly as far, or fly at all, making it even harder for them to get to food.

There have been mass die-offs of the birds before, in 1983 and 1997, that were linked to climate-related food issues, but climate change will likely accelerate these die-offs. Scientists who observed these die-offs will continue to monitor this bird population.

The ocean has been warming a lot faster than scientists originally thought, according to previous research. Unless the birds can move or adapt, puffins in the area may be in grave danger. Tufted puffins at a neighboring island did not see the same die off according to the study. But with the further predicted warming of the water, the increasing prevalence of harmful algae blooms and increasing light levels that will continue to shrink sea ice, climate change could significantly stress birds in this area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Couple arrested for multiple child sex crime charges, with one facing an incest charge, returns to c

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Becoming windy. High: 84°

Image

Northview softball

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

May 28th Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

Image

Summer food programs

Image

Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus