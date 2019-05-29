Clear

Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat after 'Game of Thrones' finale

Article Image

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has reportedly checked into a wellness retreat to deal with personal issues, after the blockbuster series came to an end.

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has reportedly checked into a wellness retreat to deal with "personal issues," after the blockbuster series came to an end.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for the actor told the Reuters news agency.

Harington's representatives in London declined to comment to CNN.

Harington, who played Jon Snow throughout the show's eight-year run, has spoken openly in the past about his struggles dealing with fame, and the emotional adjustment he was forced to make after the conclusion of the hit series.

In a behind-the-scenes documentary that aired on HBO Sunday -- one week after the show's finale -- the British actor was seen reacting emotionally as he read the script of the show's final episode for the first time, and tearfully saying goodbye to the crew.

The 32-year-old Harington told Variety earlier this year that he sought therapy in his 20s. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable," he said.

And describing the last day of shooting on the series, the star said in a separate interview to Esquire: "My final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit."

"Then they called, 'Wrap!' And I just f---ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again," he added.

Harington is married to "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie, with whom he tied the knot in Aberdeen, Scotland last year.

The show's final season was met with mixed reviews but drew huge ratings for HBO, which is owned by CNN's parent company. Its last episode was seen by 19.3 million viewers, setting a record for the series.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Couple arrested for multiple child sex crime charges, with one facing an incest charge, returns to c

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Becoming windy. High: 84°

Image

Northview softball

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

May 28th Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

Image

Summer food programs

Image

Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus