Clear

A Utah judge was suspended for six months after he criticized Trump in court and on Facebook

Article Image

A Utah judge has been suspended for six months over anti-Trump comments he made in court and on social media.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Tony Marco, CNN

A judge in Utah has been suspended without pay for six months after he made critical comments about President Donald Trump in court and on his Facebook page.

According to the ruling by the Utah Supreme Court, Judge Michael Kwan's Facebook posts were "laden with blunt, and sometimes indelicate, criticism" of Trump.

The comments were made over the last several years, during both Trump's 2016 campaign and after he became President. They included a reference to the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump made crude comments about women and in one instance referred to his presidency as a "fascist takeover."

Utah's Supreme Court concluded Kwan's remarks violated the state's Code of Judicial Conduct and could potentially undermine the judiciary's integrity and impartiality.

"Judge Kwan's behavior denigrates his reputation as an impartial, independent, dignified, and courteous jurist who takes no advantage of the office in which he serves," said the ruling, authored by Utah Supreme Court Justice John A. Pearce. "And it diminishes the reputation of our entire judiciary."

Kwan's attorney, Gregory Skordas, told CNN he and his client "were disappointed with the ruling but not necessarily surprised."

Skordas said Kwan acknowledges he made comments about political candidates and elected officials, "but felt that his overriding message was on policies and not candidates."

"He is a beloved man and his passion for his culture is what got him in trouble," Skordas said of his client, the son of Chinese immigrants who fled persecution. "We probably have no recourse but to sit out the six months and hope that he still has a court to preside over when that period has lapsed."

Judge in 2017: Welcome to 'the fascist takeover'

Kwan has served the Salt Lake City suburb of Taylorsville, Utah, as a justice court judge for the past 20 years, according to the Utah courts website. Other states refer to these as municipal or traffic courts that have "very limited" jurisdiction, Skordas said. The court's judges typically preside over misdemeanors and small-claims cases.

Kwan has been reprimanded twice in the past for apparent violations of the code of conduct, the ruling noted. One case dealt with a "crass in-court reference" to the sexual conduct of a former president, and the other with Kwan's political activities as president of a nonprofit.

This time he faced several allegations of misconduct, including comments made on his Facebook page and on LinkedIn, comments made in court, and the improper handling of a personnel matter.

Several days after the 2016 election, the ruling said, Kwan wrote, "Think I'll go to the shelter to adopt a cat before the President-Elect grabs them all" -- a thinly-veiled reference to the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump was heard using vulgar language to refer to grabbing women's genitals.

On the day of Trump's inauguration, Kwan made a comment directed at the President that said, "Will you dig your heels in and spend the next four years undermining our country's reputation and standing in the world? ... Will you continue to demonstrate your inability to govern and political incompetence?"

On February 13, 2017, several weeks after Trump's inauguration, Kwan made another post, the ruling said.

"Welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover," it read, questioning whether Republicans in Congress would "be the American Reichstag and refuse to stand up for the Constitution," referring to the parliamentary body of Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

The ruling said these examples "are illustrative" but "not a comprehensive recitation" of comments the judge made and articles he shared online that referred to Trump.

He questioned Trump's tax, immigration policies

Besides his political commentary on Facebook, the judge also made a remark to a defendant in his courtroom "that appeared to demean the defendant and included political commentary regarding President Trump's immigration and tax policies," the ruling said.

According to the ruling, the defendant indicated they were waiting for a tax return to pay off court fines, to which Kwan expressed doubt as to whether the defendant was getting money back due to Trump.

"Prayer might be the answer," Kwan said, according to the ruling. "'Cause, he just signed an order to start building the wall and he has no money to do that, and so if you think you are going to get taxes back this year, uh, yeah, maybe, maybe not."

Kwan then referred to a tax cut for people who make over $500,000, and questioned whether the defendant made that much money.

Kwan had argued the comment was meant to be funny, but the ruling said "It is an immutable and universal rule that judges are not as funny as they think they are."

There is a "decent chance," the ruling said, that someone in a courtroom would laugh at a judge's joke due to the "courtroom's power dynamic and not by a genuine belief that the joke was funny."

Supreme Court: Kwan's comments threatened his impartiality

Kwan had argued that the comments he made were constitutionally protected by the First Amendment, a claim the Utah Supreme Court didn't directly address in its ruling.

But it said a more important issue was that Kwan "implicitly used the esteem associated with his judicial office as a platform" to criticize a candidate.

Judges, the ruling noted, must make sacrifices in their line of work.

"Fulfillment of judicial duties does not come without personal sacrifice of some opportunities and privileges available to the public at large," it said, adding that a judge must sometimes "set aside the power of his or her voice ... as a tool to publicly influence the results of a local, regional, or national election."

While Kwan's remarks addressed political issues on a national level, the ruling said, those issues could factor into questions that come up in court. Additionally, they could "cause those who disagree with Judge Kwan's politics to believe that they will not receive a fair shake when they appear before him."

Skordas, Kwan's lawyer, said he and his client had hoped the state Supreme Court "would be more sympathetic" to Kwan's situation as a child of immigrants. He also said he believes that the harsh punishment was perhaps driven by the fact Kwan was reprimanded in the past.

Ultimately, Skordas said, he and Kwan feel " the sanction is grossly disproportionate to the conduct."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain and storms possible for Memorial Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash involves several parked vehicles

Image

Memorial Day Activities in the Valley

Image

Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus