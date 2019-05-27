Clear

University of Wisconsin basketball coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident

Article Image

University of Wisconsin assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore lost his wife and young daughter in a head-on car accident near Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

University of Wisconsin assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore lost his wife and young daughter in a fatal car accident near Ann Arbor, Michigan early Saturday morning.

Moore, his wife and his two children were hit head-on by a female driver going the wrong way, Michigan State Police said.

That driver, along with Moore's 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn and his wife, Jennifer, died as a result of the crash, police said.

Moore, 46, and his 13-year-old son Jerell are being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital. The family's dog also died in the accident, police said.

The university, where Moore has coached since 2015, said Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and his son is "up and walking around."

"Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete," the university said in a statement. "Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families."

Head coach Greg Gard said the university is "devastated."

"Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach," Gard said in a statement. "He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them."

"We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."

Moore, who graduated from the university, returned to assist in coaching after spending five seasons as head coach at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him," director of athletics Barry Alvarez said in a university statement. "We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time."

A community around Moore

Dozens flooded social media with messages of support and love for Moore.

Coaches and college basketball teams -- including from Loyola University Chicago, University of Iowa, Indiana University and Purdue University -- all sent their thoughts to the coach.

Sports writers also paid tribute.

"Howard Moore isn't one of the good ones," Brian Hamilton, from The Athletic, wrote. "He's one of the GREAT ones. This is such terrible news and all you can do is send your thoughts to him, his loved ones and the extended Badgers hoops family."

Nigel Thomas, the assistant men's basketball coach at North Carolina Wesleyan College, wrote the "coach has been good to me over the years," alongside a picture of the family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain and storms possible for Memorial Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash involves several parked vehicles

Image

Memorial Day Activities in the Valley

Image

Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus