A 2-year-old boy was having trouble getting around. So employees at a Home Depot built him a walker

Article Image

Home Depot employees built a walker for, Logan Moore, a 2-year-old boy with hypotonia, a syndrome that impacts muscle tone and makes stability a struggle.

Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Imagine your child having a disorder that impacts his motor skills, such as walking. And imagine not knowing if your insurance would cover a basic item he needs to help him walk.

That's what Christian and Justin Moore were experiencing when they walked into a Home Depot in Cedartown, Georgia, on May 24.

Their son Logan is 2 and has hypotonia, a syndrome that impacts his muscle tone and makes stability a struggle. His mom told CNN that Logan's physical therapist suggested a gait trainer to help him with walking, but they did not think insurance would cover it and wondered whether it would arrive in a reasonable time.

So she and her husband turned to YouTube, where they found a tutorial to make one out of PVC pipe.

"I found a video that looked pretty easy and got the list and took it to Home Depot to see if they had everything we needed," Christian Moore said.

When they arrived, she asked a store employee she knew if anyone could help them with the supply list. Christian said what happened next shocked her. She was met by a store manager and another employee who came to help.

"They started getting the parts together and told us they would put it together and would not charge us for it," she said. "They told us to go get ice cream and come back in an hour."

When they returned the walker was finished and even included Logan's name.

"I couldn't believe they were willing to do that. It took everything I had not to cry because it hasn't been an easy road for my son. He has had a hard time doing things that would be easy for most children his age," Moore said.

One of the men who helped make the walker, Jeff Anderson, posted about the experience on his Facebook page and said, "Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face...Thank to all that help and for being a blessing to this family and to this little guy."

"There are so many children out there with hypotonia, more than you would think," Christian Moore added. "I am grateful to be able to share that there are still good people around to help."

