Clear

Art Briles to coach high school football 3 years after he was fired over Baylor sexual assault scandal

Article Image

Art Briles, the former Baylor University football coach who was ousted in May 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal involving some team players, will return to the sidelines this fall as the head coach of a Texas high school football team.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling and Dakin Andone, CNN

Art Briles, the former Baylor University football coach who was ousted in May 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal involving some team players, will return to the sidelines this fall as the head coach of a Texas high school football team.

In a statement Friday, the Mount Vernon Independent School District announced Briles would begin this fall as head football coach of the Mount Vernon High School football team as part of a two-year contract.

Briles was fired from Baylor three years ago following an independent investigation that showed a "fundamental failure" by officials to respond adequately to students' allegations of sexual assault, some of which involved Baylor football players.

"We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas," Jason McCullough, superintendent of the Mount Vernon district, said in a statement. "He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience.

"He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life," he said, adding, "We believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience."

Since leaving Baylor, Briles had struggled to find a new gig in the United States, though he was hired in 2018 to coach in Florence, Italy, according to ESPN.

He was denied a role as offensive coordinator at the University of Southern Mississippi in February, ESPN reported, and he was briefly hired by the Canadian Football League in 2017, but the position was revoked after public backlash, it said.

In a video posted to the Mount Vernon district's Facebook page, officials are seen congratulating Briles via video chat. "I'm ready to go to work," he says.

"Take care of yourselves," he says, addressing a handful of football players in the room. "Work hard, eat right, sleep right and plan on being the champions, because that's what we're going to be."

After inheriting the Baylor Bears in 2008 -- right off its 11th consecutive losing season -- Briles made the school's program one of the best in the country. Five years later, the team was 11-2 and Big 12 conference champions.

In the news release announcing his new position, Briles called high school football "a Texas institution" and his "first love" as a coach.

"You'll make no bigger impact in this world than when you shape the lives of young people -- one practice, one game, and one life at a time."

Among those congratulating Briles was Robert Griffin III, a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and a former Baylor player, who tweeted Friday, "Happy for you Coach Art Briles!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum