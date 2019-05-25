A Maui yoga instructor who vanished weeks ago after a hike has been found

A Maui woman who went missing more than two weeks ago after a hike has been found alive.

Amanda Eller, 35, vanished after she got injured and lost during the hike, according to a post on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her. She was reported missing on May 9 after hiking at Makawao Forest Reserve. Police found her car in the parking lot.

Eller was lost somewhere above Twin Falls, in between two waterfalls down a deep ravine in a creek bed. Rescuers spotted her and she was evacuated by air to a hospital, according to a post on her page Friday.

One of the rescuers who found her, Chris Berquist, said they were elated when they saw her.

"We were freaking out. We were trying not to trip over ourselves trying to get to her too fast," he told CNN affiliate KHON.

Eller was looking for food when they saw her and was barefoot with no socks, he said.

On her website, Eller describes herself as a physical therapist who teaches yoga. When she's not treating patients or teaching yoga, she is out exploring the outdoors, scuba diving and hiking, it says.

Her disappearance initiated a multiagency search effort.

Video posted to the Facebook page shows searchers and dogs at the site where her car was found.

"Amanda's really well loved in the yoga community and there are people coming from all over the island coming in and hiking and trying to find her," her friend, Sarah Haynes, told the affiliate.

She called her father Friday and told him she's OK, a post said.