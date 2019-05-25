Clear

Jayme Closs' full statement at her kidnapper's sentencing: 'I was brave. He was not'

Article Image

The attorney for Jayme Closs, as well as members of her family, read impact statements in court to Jake Patterson, who pleaded guilty to homicide and kidnapping charges.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 3:20 AM
Updated: May. 25, 2019 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Before Jake Patterson was sentenced to two life sentences for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents in October, her family attorney read powerful words from her in court.

Here's her full statement:

"Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I loved away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad. I loved my mom and dad very much and they loved me very much. They did all they could to make me happy and protect me. He took them away from me forever."

"I felt safe in my home, and I loved my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory."

'Jake Patterson can never take away my courage'

"I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I used to love to go out with my friends. I loved to go to school. I loved to do dance. He took all of those things away from me too. It's too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do, but I can't because he took them away from me."

"But there's some things that Jake Patterson can never take from me. He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not."

"Jake Patterson can never take away my courage. He thought he could control me, but he couldn't. I feel like what he did is what a coward would do. I was brave. He was not."

'He can't ever change me, or take away who I am'

"He can never take away my spirit. He thought that he could make me like him, but he was wrong. He can't ever change me, or take away who I am. He can't stop me from being happy and moving forward with my life. I will go on to do great things in my life, and he will not."

"Jake Patterson will never have any power over me. I feel like I have some power over him, because I get to tell the judge what I think should happen to him. He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I love from me. For 88 days he tried to steal me, and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that."

"He should stay locked up forever."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening