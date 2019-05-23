Clear

He posted suicide prevention signs around his daughters' elementary school. His messages are simple

Article Image

A Seattle father is posting signs with uplifting messages around his daughters' school.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 12:00 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

When Colby Wallace thinks about the suicide statistics, especially those focused around young people, he can't help but get upset. That's why he's trying to do something about it.

"Be the change you want to see," Wallace told CNN affiliate KCPQ.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the state of Washington for people 10 to 24 years old, according to the Washington State Department of Health. It's the third leading cause of death nationally.

A new study shows suicide rates in girls are rising, especially for people 10 to 14 years old.

A few weeks ago, Wallace began putting up signs with words of encouragement along the sidewalks near his daughters' elementary school in Seattle.

"Don't give up."

"Your mistakes do not define you."

"You matter."

The non-profit "Don't Give Up" started this sign movement in Oregon two years ago, and it has quickly spread worldwide, according to its website.

After hearing stories about people who took their own lives, Wallace said his goal is to foster conversation about mental health.

"As a parent, you feel really helpless when you hear these stories, that this is happening," he said. "This is happening a lot, but nobody wants to talk about it."

And with May being observed as Mental Health Awareness Month, Wallace's timing couldn't be more fitting.

The message Wallace wants to convey through these signs is simple.

"Don't give up. Everybody is struggling," he said. "You don't know what people are going through."

And some even as young as 6 years old agree.

"If you give up, you will always not be good at something," said Zoe, who is helping Wallace put up signs.

Other parents have also supported Wallace's mission.

"What's wrong with having a positive message in general right? I think we need more of it," said Deejay Alook, a father.

Wallace said while some of the signs have been vandalized, there are neighbors now posting them in their front yards.

"What a great idea to boost people's feelings about themselves," said Penny Scordas. "I can't think of anything that's better than 'You matter.'"

As more signs pop up around his neighborhood, Wallace hopes his message will become contagious.

"I don't know where this thing ends, but for now, for today, this is what we are going to do," he said. "Don't give up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Muggy. Spotty Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

Image

Hamilton Center hosts job fair

Image

Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

Image

Michigan sheriff speaks on lower cost jail facilities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts