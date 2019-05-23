Join a rideshare to the Great Barrier Reef with scUber

Clear
For a limited time, you can book a submarine tour of the Great Barrier Reef on Uber.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Stacey Lastoe, CNN

Update the ol' Uber app because beginning Monday, May 27 for an extremely limited time, riders in select Queensland, Australia cities will be able to request a ride out to the Great Barrier Reef.

From May 27 through June 18, accessing the world's largest coral reef system will suddenly be more easier -- and more exclusive -- than ever before.

Neither snorkeling equipment nor diving licenses are required to experience this underwater wonderland since this Uber ride is the latest incarnation of Uber Black: a submarine.

Partnering with the Australian state of Queensland, Uber's debut of scUber is, unsurprisingly, the world's first rideshare submarine experience.

Susan Anderson, regional general manager of Uber in Australia and New Zealand had this to say in a press release announcing the launch: "At Uber, we believe good things happen when people move -- whether that's by getting people from A to B in their city, or by making dreams come true experiencing the world's greatest natural wonder, the Great Barrier Reef."

Uber is also partnering with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef in an effort to help protect and conserve the reef, which has struggled to recover from issues resulting from global warming.

But don't expect this rideshare to be in line with Uber's relatively economical pool pricing.

The cost of the scUber experience is approximately $2,070 for two (minimum number of riders); consider it a bucket-list surcharge, if you will.

For the money, here's what you get: pickup from your location (and, yes, you will use the Uber app for this), an hour ride on the submarine getting up close and personal with the reef's wonders and dropoff via either helicopter or pontoon, depending on your location.

If the hefty price tag doesn't fit with your budget, there is another possible way in. To enter the competition for a free scUber ride, explain in 25 words or less why you deserve to experience the Great Barrier Reef via this exclusive transport. Make your argument convincing enough, and hail from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, New Zealand or Australia, and you and a friend may end up the lucky recipients of a free reef visit. Winners will receive round-trip airfare, luxury accommodations for five nights and more.

If the inaugural rideshare is successful, however, perhaps scUber will become an annual operation, opening the competition to more regions and giving more riders a chance to select the 'Great Barrier Reef' as the final destination.

