Whitney Houston will have new music and a hologram tour

New music and a Whitney hologram tour

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Seven years after she died, Whitney Houston is set to go on tour.

The singer, who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, will get the hologram treatment, her estate announced Monday.

Pat Houston, the pop star's sister-in-law, former manager and now president and chief executive officer of her estate said in a statement, "Whitney prided herself on her family and that included her fans."

"She adored her audiences and that's why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept," Pat Houston said. "An event at this level is something special and Base Hologram's track record to be fully authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner. This upcoming tour will allow audiences to experience Whitney's amazing voice and passion for music for a long time to come and help them share that magic with future generations."

Base is the company behind another planned celebrity hologram tour.

Last year Amy Winehouse's estate announced plans to produce a hologram concert tour to celebrate the singer's legacy.

Amy Winehouse's hologram set to go on tour

Grammy-winning singer Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011. She was 27.

Brian Becker, chairman and chief executive officer of Base Entertainment and Base Hologram said in a statement that "Whitney Houston was unquestionably one of the most important singers of any generation."

"She was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries - music, fashion, and film," he said."Her career inspired so many musicians across all genres and generations and we are honored that her family is entrusting part of her legacy to us. We look forward to working with them and helping to share her magnificent gift with audiences of all generations."

The announcement comes on the heels of news last week that Houston's estate signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing to acquire 50% of the estate's assets including royalties from music and film, merchandising and the rights to her name and likeness.

There are also plans for other projects including a new album and a possible Broadway musical.

Pat Houston told the New York Times she'd been approached about other deals in the past and turned them down.

"Everything is about timing for me," she said. "It's been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it's about being strategic."

