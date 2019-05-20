Clear

5 things to know for May 20: Politics, India, Morehouse, Texas kidnapping, weather

Article Image

"We spent too much time debating," Cook told Tulane University graduates during a commencement speech in New Orleans.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Doug Criss, CNN

A river that flows with five different colors? Take a trip to Colombia to view the country's "liquid rainbow." Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Politics

Justin Amash is the first GOP member of Congress to say that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. Will others in the party soon follow? Don't count on it. Amash, a libertarian from Michigan, caused a commotion over the weekend when he tweeted he believed -- after reading special counsel Robert Mueller's report -- that the report established "multiple examples" of Trump committing obstruction of justice. Democrats were thrilled and will use Amash's statements to pile on the pressure on his fellow Republicans. But it doesn't seem like Amash's viewpoint will snowball into something bigger within the GOP. Even Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has blasted Trump over the Mueller report, said he wouldn't support Amash's call for impeachment.

2. India election

The world's biggest election is over, and it looks like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a second term. Most exit polls show Modi's political party and coalition winning a clear majority. Official results from the election will be released Thursday. The exit polls suggest voters still supported Modi despite a worsening jobs outlook, a drop in farmers' wages and a rise in far-right Hindu nationalism. About 900 million people participated in the election, which took several weeks to complete and required the use of one million polling stations.

3. Morehouse College

Graduating seniors at Morehouse College were already in a good mood. They were graduating from college, after all. Then their commencement speaker really made their day: He promised to pay off their student loans. This unbelievable act of generosity came from billionaire investor Robert F. Smith, who told the grads at the historically black college in Atlanta that he was "going to put a little fuel in your bus." The total amount covers 396 students and is worth tens of millions of dollars. Morehouse President David A. Thomas said Smith's gift will enable the graduates to have more capital to do things like start businesses and support their families. Rising student loan debt is cited by many as one of the factors contributing to income inequality in America.

4. Texas kidnapping

Two people are being hailed as heroes after they helped police find an 8-year-old girl who was snatched off a street in Fort Worth. Salem Sabatka was walking with her mother Saturday night when a car came up and a man grabbed her and took off. An Amber Alert with pictures of Salem and a description of the vehicle, a Ford Five Hundred, flooded social media. Two people, who were not identified by police, went looking for the vehicle and later found it in a hotel parking lot. They called police, who eventually found Salem, unharmed in a room. A 51-year-old man was charged with aggravated kidnapping. Salem, after being checked out at a hospital, was reunited with her family.

5. Weather

States in the nation's heartland have been pounded by crappy weather the past couple of weeks. Well, they won't get a break at the start of this week either, it seems. The National Weather Service says a "potent" storm system could bring thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, flooding and even tornadoes to Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana today. And the severe weather threat extends into tomorrow for parts of Texas, so officials urge residents to have a "safe plan in place." All this comes on top of a weekend of wicked weather which saw at least 38 tornadoes reported since Friday in Kansas, Nebraska and Texas.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'Game' over

"Game of Thrones" ended its epic eight-year run last night with a finale full of surprises. And if you're worried about how to live a post-"Thrones" life, counselors are here to help.

Royal portraits

First there were the baby Archie photos. Then came the Harry and Meghan behind-the-scenes wedding pics. Now William and Kate have put out some cute family photos.

Same old song?

The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend in Tel Aviv, Israel, but not without some controversy.

Rain, rain go away

Check out the Italian island that will refund your hotel room if it happens to rain during your stay.

HAPPENING LATER

Historic day

Lori Lightfoot, a former assistant US attorney, will be sworn in as Chicago's mayor later this morning. She'll be the city's first African American lesbian mayor.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We spent too much time debating."

Apple CEO Tim Cook, telling Tulane University graduates that his generation failed on climate change

TODAY'S NUMBER

$500,000

The value of the donation that Oprah Winfrey made to a New Jersey high school's after-school program.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Pink or blue?

These gender reveals just get more creative. In this one, kids crack eggs to find out the gender of their new baby sibling. (Click to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

Image

New Tariffs Causing Headache for Farmers

Image

United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

Image

Illinois Sheriff's Association voices concerns over the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Clinton, Indiana Lifeline Fly-In

Image

Group looks to help students in need as summer break nears

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts