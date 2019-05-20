Clear

'American Idol' crowns new winner

Article Image

Stars Lionel Richie and Idol veteran Adam Lambert perform before ABC's "American Idol" crowns its winner.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It was a win many didn't see coming.

On Sunday night Laine Hardy triumphed over fan and judge favorite Alejandro Aranda to become the winner of Season 2 of ABC's "American Idol."

Hardy, a Louisiana native who was dubbed the Southern heartthrob of the show performed his new single "Flame" after he was announced by host Ryan Seacrest as the champion.

The 19-year-old singer found his way back to the competition

Hardy had auditioned before, but this season he came back to serve as a guitarist for a friend during the auditions.

His friend made it through and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan convinced Hardy to perform and then offered him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

'He got good," Perry said as Hardy performed.

In the finale he faced the powerhouse that was 25-year-old dishwasher and street performer Alejandro Aranda.

Aranda's audition blew the judges away with both his original compositions and his humbleness.

"This is going to be the greatest show," Richie said after he hugged Aranda following his audition. "Another level of 'Idol' here boy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny, but cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Over 2,000 lbs of beef frank links products recalled by FSIS

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 67°

Image

White Violet Center Farm Tour

Image

TH Humane Society in need of help

Image

Jasonville PD search for stolen Jeep

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Surviving the Color Run

Image

Testical Festival

Image

DECA yard sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire