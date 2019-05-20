Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A billionaire will pay off debt of Morehouse College's 2019 graduates. Here is what that gesture means

Article Image

Morehouse College graduate Elijah Nesly Dormeus explains what billionaire investor Robert F. Smith paying off his student loan debt means to him.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith's commitment to pay off the student loan debt for graduates of the historically black Morehouse College covers millions of dollars, the school said.

"When you have to service debt, the choices about what you can go do in the world are constrained," Morehouse President David A. Thomas said Sunday. "(Smith's gift) gives them the liberty to follow their dreams, their passions." Thomas told CNN on Monday that the exact amount of student loan debt to be covered was still being calculated.

Smith's gesture, which Thomas called "a liberation gift," will enable graduates to have more capital to do things like start businesses and support their families.

Studies show disparities in the amount of student debt African-American borrowers amass compared to their white counterparts.

Here are some reasons why Smith's pledge matters:

Millions of Americans struggle with student debt

According to recent Federal Reserve data, Americans owe $1.5 trillion in student loans. Outstanding student loan debt exceeds auto loan debt ($1.1 trillion) and credit card debt ($977 billion). The issue of a free college has emerged as a key topic on the 2020 campaign trail. Several candidates have expressed support for making sure students can graduate without debt. One candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has proposed eliminating debt for tens of millions of Americans and making all public colleges tuition-free in an ambitious stance.

Morehouse graduate Jonathan Epps, 22, said he has $35,000 in student debt. Elijah Nesly Dormeus, who is the first of nine kids to graduate college, said he had $90,000 in debt.

"It'll sink in as the years go on. I know that for a fact," Epps said.

African-American students usually take on more debt

African-American students are more likely than their peers to take out federal student loans regardless of whether they attend public or private institutions or community colleges, according the Center for American Progress. The Center's analysis in 2017 of data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows more than 80% of black students took out loans for their undergraduate education within 12 years of entering school in the 2003-2004 school year at public and private institutions compared with more than 60% of white and Latino students.

At community colleges, more than 60% of African-American students took out federal loans and less than 50% of white or Latino students did within that time, the report said.

Black borrowers have higher rates of default

Nearly half of African-American students defaulted on a federal student loan within 12 years of entering college, according to the Center for American Progress report. Black students owed more than 100% of what they originally borrowed within that time, the report said

"On behalf of the eight generations of my family who have been in this country, we're going to put a little fuel in your bus," the 56-year-old Smith, the founder of the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, told the students of the school in Atlanta.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny, but cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

White Violet Center Farm Tour

Image

TH Humane Society in need of help

Image

Jasonville PD search for stolen Jeep

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Surviving the Color Run

Image

Testical Festival

Image

DECA yard sale

Image

Go Topless for P.I.N.K.

Image

Bethesda cemetery cleanup

Image

Hate crimes rally

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says