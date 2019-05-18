Clear

Arnold Schwarzenegger got kicked in the back while he was in South Africa

Article Image

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was kicked in the back while visiting South Africa for the annual Arnold Classic Africa.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday during his visit to South Africa.

The 71-year-old actor and former California governor was in the country for Arnold Classic Africa, a multi-sport event held in Johannesburg each May.

A video shows Schwarzenegger on the sidelines filming a rope-skipping competition on a phone. As he turns back around to hand the phone over, a man runs from behind and jump-kicks Schwarzenegger in the back.

Security quickly grabbed the man and took him away. A few moments later, a person can be heard repeatedly shouting, "Help me! I need a Lamborghini!"

Schwarzenegger did not seem fazed. The video shows him leaving the venue soon after, and a few hours later, he posted a video of himself on Twitter greeting fans like nothing happened.

"Make sure to tune into my @Snapchat to see all 90 sports we have here at the @ArnoldSports Africa! Fitness is for everyone."

Eventually Schwarzenegger addressed the incident and reassured everyone he was fine.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat," he wrote on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger also asked fans to take focus off the man who attacked him by instead sharing videos of the young athletes at the festival.

"Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They're on my Snapchat," he wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Boys Track

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says