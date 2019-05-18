Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A billboard in Times Square caught fire

Article Image

An electric billboard caught on fire in New York's Times Square, according to the city's fire department.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Tony Marco and Nicole Chavez, CNN

The fire on an electronic billboard in New York's Times Square is under control, the city's fire department said Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to reports of a billboard on fire at the 3 Times Square building, also known as the Thomson Reuters building, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The sign covers about four floors of the building but the flames did not spread beyond the sign.

No injuries have been reported.

The sign was "de-energized" after 80 firefighters responded to the building, the spokesperson said.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
A Taste of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Boys Track

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says