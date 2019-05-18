Clear

Donald Trump has golf scores hacked on handicap account

Article Image

President Donald Trump's golf scores have been hacked on his handicap account, United States Golf Association confirmed to CNN sports.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling and Matias Grez, CNN

President Donald Trump's golf scores have been hacked by someone apparently hoping to raise his handicap, the United States Golf Association confirmed to CNN Sports.

Four less-than-flattering scores of 101, 100, 108, 102 were uploaded to the Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) Friday and have since been removed, as has Trump's lifetime best round of 68 reported last month.

Donald Trump had the best golf round of his life last month

"We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump's GHIN account," USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll said in a statement.

"As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user. We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations and their member clubs to determine the origin of the issue."

A handicap measures a golfer's ability -- the lower the handicap, the better the golfer.

The removal of the five scores will change Trump's handicap of 1.8, which, according to the USGA, puts him in the top 4% of all golfers who report handicap information.

However, Trump's handicap won't be revised until June 1 -- the GHIN system updates on the 1st and 15th of every month to ensures that everyone's number is updated at the same time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
A Taste of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Boys Track

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says