Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This is where the Israeli spacecraft crashed into the moon

Article Image

Israel's Beresheet, the first privately-funded mission to the moon, crashed on the lunar surface. The spacecraft aimed to perform a soft landing on the moon and would have made Israel the fourth country to do so.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

On April 11, the Israeli Beresheet spacecraft attempted to land on the moon in the ancient volcanic field called the Sea of Serenity -- but it crashed instead. Now, NASA has released images that helped researchers discover the crash site.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting for a decade, passed over the landing site April 22 and took images.

The photos, taken from 56 miles above the surface, feature a telling smudge 32.8 feet wide. There's a halo of lighter, more reflective material around the dark smudge, suggesting that the soil around the landing site smoothed out as it was blown away, the agency said.

It's not known whether the impact created a crater on the lunar surface. If there is one, it isn't visible in the photos, but that could be due to the distance. It's also possible that the impact formed only an indent, rather than a crater, because the spacecraft was lightweight and had a low velocity and a low approach angle, compared with a dense meteoroid of similar size.

The moon is impacted by material from space all the time, leaving craters behind. When the orbiter passes over the area again Sunday, it will record more images to look for a crater.

Beresheet was privately funded by nonprofit SpaceIL. Things went well during the descent, but then officials on Earth lost contact with the spacecraft.

After the crash, the company behind the $100 million spacecraft said its engineers believe that a technical glitch caused the main engine to shut down and later "made it impossible to slow the spacecraft's descent."

The spacecraft's first technical issue occurred at 14 kilometers (about 8.7 miles) above the moon, SpaceIL officials said. Beresheet then lost communications with the control room in Israel during the landing sequence.

Engineers were able to restart communications with the spacecraft, but officials said it was too late; it was moving too fast to land properly.

Beresheet was the first privately funded moon mission. Its name was a reference to the first words of the Bible in Hebrew, which translates to "In the beginning."

The spacecraft was launched in February and went on a seven-week journey to reach the moon. It circled the Earth multiple times before being "slingshotted" to the moon, traveling about 4 million miles in the process.

If the Israeli team had been successful, it would have been the first private enterprise to make a controlled moon landing, with the smallest spacecraft and the smallest budget.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says