Clear

Rare 'blue flower moon' will appear in Saturday night's sky

Article Image

July 31st, 2015 marked a rare blue moon. CNN's Jennifer Gray explains the phenomenon, and why it only happens once in a blue moon.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

May's full moon is typically known as the flower moon because of all the blooms this month. This year it coincides with a rare occurrence: a blue moon.

Of course, Saturday's moon won't actually be blue. And the reason for the name is a little confusing.

A blue moon is the second of two full moons in a month -- but it can also be the third of four full moons during a single season. In this case, it's the third of four full moons this spring. These don't occur as often as two full moons in a month.

"The name 'Blue Moon' has nothing to do with the color of the Moon," Gianluca Masi, astrophysicist and director of the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, wrote in an email. "Every two to three years we have 13 full Moons within a year. This way, we can have four full Moons during a given season or two full Moons in a given month."

This is the last seasonal blue moon until August 2021.

Very rarely, both types of blue moons happen in one year; this will occur in 2048, including a monthly blue moon in January and a seasonal one in August.

Sometimes, the moon can actually appear blue during certain sky conditions, but it can't be predicted.

So, on Saturday, enjoy the sight of the beautiful moon with some appreciation for what it means. And to see a dramatic full moon over the Rome skyline, watch the live stream provided by the Virtual Telescope Project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Challenge The Maple Center May 30th-June 27th

Image

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says