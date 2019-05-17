Clear

414 million pieces of plastic found on remote Australian islands: Study

Article Image

Nearly one million shoes and more than 370,000 toothbrushes were among the millions of pieces of plastic found on remote Australian islands by a research team.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

Almost one million shoes and over 370,000 toothbrushes -- they're among the 414 million pieces of plastic found washed ashore on the remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean, according to new research.

The study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports Thursday, found that the Australian territory was littered with 238 tonnes of plastic, despite being home to around 500 people.

The group of mostly uninhabited 27 islands -- which are 2,750 km (1,708 miles) from Perth -- are marketed to tourists as "Australia's last unspoilt paradise."

Much of the rubbish was single-use consumer items such as bottle caps, straws, shoes and sandals, University of Tasmania marine eco-toxicologist Jennifer Lavers, who led the study, said.

"Plastic pollution is now ubiquitous in our oceans, and remote islands are an ideal place to get an objective view of the volume of plastic debris now circling the globe," Lavers said in a media release.

"Islands such as these are like canaries in a coal mine and it's increasingly urgent that we act on the warnings they are giving us."

Lavers said that the estimate of 414 million pieces was "conservative" as they had only sampled down to a depth of 10 centimeters, and could not access some beaches that were known as debris "hotspots."

In 2017, Lavers revealed research that showed remote Henderson Island in the South Pacific Ocean had the highest density of plastic debris reported anywhere in the world.

Related: How our throwaway culture is turning the sea into a graveyard

Cocos (Keeling) Islands had a lower density of plastic than Henderson Island, but the total volume was higher than Henderson Island's 38 million pieces which weighed 17 tonnes.

Lavers' co-author, Victoria University's Annett Finger, said an estimated 12.7 million tonnes of plastic entered the world's oceans in 2010 alone. There was an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of ocean plastic debris, she said.

"Plastic pollution is a well-documented threat to wildlife and its potential impact on humans is a growing area of medical research," Finger said.

"The only viable solution is to reduce plastic production and consumption while improving waste management to stop this material entering our oceans in the first place."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Challenge The Maple Center May 30th-June 27th

Image

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says