Taylor Swift says her biggest teenage rebellion involved ex Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift tells Ellen DeGeneres that she's sorry for taking a swipe at Joe Jonas after their breakup in 2008.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Taylor Swift is sorry, Joe Jonas.

The pop star returned to Ellen DeGeneres' show" Wednesday after a four-year hiatus and linked Jonas, one of her exes, to a question about her biggest "teenage rebellion."

"Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift said during the "Burning Questions" game segment. "That was too much."

That was back in 2008 when Swift was 18 and told DeGeneres she would find the right guy eventually, adding, "When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

She and Jonas, who just married actress Sophie Turner, dated for a few months that year.

"We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah -- some teenage stuff there," Swift told DeGeneres on Wednesday's show.

Earlier in the show the "Me" singer talked about everything from shaving her legs daily to her cats.

Swift also had a funny story about "Easter eggs," the clues/hints she leaves for fans in her videos and songs.

"There were some fans who thought I had something to do with 'Avengers: Endgame,'" Swift said. "Which I would have loved to have been asked, but I wasn't asked to be in it at all."

Swift then said, "We had the ['Me] single coming out the same day [as the 'Avengers: Endgame' release] and I have a song that was called 'Endgame,' so they were like, 'Oh my god, she's gonna defeat Thanos' and I let everyone down, again."

The singer/songwriter also revealed her favorite curse word, which we can't share here because we are a family-friendly news outlet.

