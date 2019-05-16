Clear
An elderly man died of injuries after he was pushed off a bus. Now police have made an arrest

74-year-old Serge Fournier was pushed off a Las Vegas bus after an argument with another passenger. An arrest was made after he died from his injuries a month later.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Amanda Jackson, CNN

An elderly man was pushed off a Las Vegas bus and died several weeks later due to injuries he sustained. Police announced Tuesday a woman was arrested in the case and being held on a charge of murder of an elderly-vulnerable person.

On March 21, Serge Fournier, 74, was riding on a bus with Cadesha Bishop, 25. Bishop appeared to argue with people on the bus and with Fournier, police said in a statement.

When the vehicle came to a stop to allow passengers off, Fournier and Bishop had some sort of verbal argument. As Fournier turned his back to walk down the stairs to exit, Bishop is seen in surveillance video pushing him, causing him to fall onto the sidewalk below.

Las Vegas police responded to the scene, and Fournier refused medical treatment at the time, according to police. Police said that Bishop could not be located.

Later that night, Fournier went to the hospital due to injuries he sustained. He died over a month later, on April 23. The Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner told CNN he died as a result of complications from blunt force injuries to his torso, and ruled his death a homicide.

Bishop is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, jail records show. According to Las Vegas Township Justice Court records, she has a public defender and it doesn't appear that she's entered a plea yet.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County Public Defender's office for comment.

A preliminary hearing for Bishop is scheduled for May 21.

