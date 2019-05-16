Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Massachusetts teen convicted of murder in beheading case

Article Image

A Massachusetts teen, 18-year-old Mathew Borges, was found guilty of murder, convicted in the 2016 killing, mutilation and beheading of his classmate. CNN affiliate WBZ has the details.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

A Massachusetts teen was found guilty of murder Tuesday, convicted in the killing, mutilation and beheading of his classmate.

A jury found 18-year-old Mathew Borges of Lawrence, Massachusetts, guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of then-16-year-old Lee Manuel Villoria-Paulino. Borges was 15 at the time of the murder.

"Nothing can bring Lee Paulino back to his family, who obviously love and miss him very much," Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement Tuesday. "It is my hope that this verdict gives them some comfort and peace."

Borges' attorney, Edward Hayden, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Paulino's body was discovered on the bank of the Merrimack River in December 2016, decapitated and missing its hands.

Sentencing is scheduled in July

In his closing arguments Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jay Gubitose said that Borges had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill Paulino.

"He had this fascination, some sort of obsession, with killing someone," Gubitose said.

The prosecution argued that Borges was jealous because Paulino had spent time with his girlfriend. Prosecutors said Borges distracted Paulino to get him out of his house while other teens robbed it, and then killed him.

CNN affiliate WCVB reported that medical examiners found 76 wounds on Paulino's body -- and that they were unable to determine whether particular wounds, including his beheading, took place before or after his death.

Since Borges was a minor when Paulino was murdered, he faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.

Borges is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says