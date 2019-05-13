Clear

Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celebrity to make a cameo on the "Game of Thrones" HBO series.

Stars, they are just like us.

Especially when it comes to being obsessed with "Game of Thrones."

'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 5 recap: Just one long 80-minute 'AAAAHHH!!!'

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

Rodgers made a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it appearance as one of the extras on the show.

Rodgers posted about it on his official Instagram account.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight," Rodgers wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in costume.

Television sports reporter Lily Zhao posted video of Rodgers, in costume, talking about his bit part on the show.

"I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I'm getting out of there," Rodgers said in the video.

Rodgers joins several other famous folks who have snagged cameos including singers Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney.

