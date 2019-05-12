Clear

Michigan deputies stop a man who was 'on a killing spree'

A man was pulled over midway through a killing spree across central Michigan, authorities said.

By Carma Hassan and Holly Yan, CNN

A man who claimed he was "ridding the demons of some dear friends" was pulled over midway though a killing spree across central Michigan, authorities said.

A woman called the Eaton County Sheriff's Office early Friday, saying the man had been knocking on her door and texting her, the nearby Ingham County Sheriff's office said.

Some of those texts mentioned that "he loved her so he spared her, and she would know what that meant soon," authorities said.

"The suspect also texted he 'had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his,' " Ingham County officials said

Within an hour, Eaton County deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 69 and made a traffic stop. They arrested the suspect on some outstanding warrants.

"During the stop, the suspect told the deputies that he needed to show them some images on his phone," Ingham County officials said. "The suspect proceeded to show the deputies images of what appeared to be two deceased females."

Authorities have not identified the suspect, pending his arraignment this week.

The photos of the two women led authorities to conduct welfare checks at their homes.

Investigators found the body of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock at her home in Holt, Michigan. She died from "multiple blunt force trauma," officials said.

In the city of Williamston, police found the body of 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney. She also died of multiple blunt force trauma.

"There is no doubt the suspect was on a killing spree," the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said.

And there could have been more victims, authorities said.

In addition to the woman who called for help, investigators have identified two more people "that the suspect had planned to kill," Ingham County authorities said. "They have all been contacted and are all safe."

The suspect is being held at the Eaton County jail, pending his arraignment and formal charges.

