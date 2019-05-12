Clear

Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dead at 72

Article Image

Peggy Lipton, a Golden Globe award winning actress and star of the hit television show "Mod Squad," has died at age 72.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Peggy Lipton, a Golden Globe award winning actress and star of the hit television show "Mod Squad," has died. She was 72.

Lipton's death from cancer was announced in a statement from her daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, who said she "made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side."

Lipton came to stardom playing undercover police officer Julie Barnes in the series "Mod Squad," which ran from 1968 to 1973.

That role earned her four Golden Globe nominations and one win for Best TV Actress in a drama.

She also starred as Norma Jennings on the television series "Twin Peaks."

Lipton was married to renowned music producer Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1990. The couple share daughters Kidada Jones and Rashida Jones, who is known for her roles on the comedy series "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

"Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us," the daughters shared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A cool wet Mother's Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 Points Revitalization

Image

Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

Image

Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn

Image

A region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Image

Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

Image

Northview baseball

Image

MVC Track

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017